Work begins on site to provide 130 affordable homes on former Co-op site in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has started to build more than 130 affordable homes in Rushden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Housing Group, in partnership with developer Vistry Group, is building the homes on land off Prospect Avenue in the town.

The homes are being built on land which was a former Co-op site, offering more people in the area the opportunity to have their own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will offer 53 homes available through shared ownership, 26 rent to buy homes and a further 54 via affordable rent.

L-R Eleanor Day, Project Manager for Platform Housing Group, Greg Wood, Land Director at Vistry South East Midlands, John Nicholson, Project Manager for Vistry Group, Liam Good, Senior Land Manager, Platform Housing Group

The homes – which will be made up of two, three and four-bedroom properties – will all feature air source heat pumps to help reduce carbon emissions.

The first homes will be available from August 2025, and the development is set for completion by February 2027.

Liam Good, senior land manager at Platform Housing Group, said: “We are delighted to announce that work on this much needed housing development has started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The development of new affordable, mixed-tenure homes is another step in addressing the housing crisis and giving people here a place to call home.

"By providing diverse housing options, we ensure that individuals and families have access to quality, affordable homes, creating stronger, more sustainable communities for the future.”

As well as the development, the project will see more than £700,000 of investment in local services to benefit the local community.

Greg Wood, land director at Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Platform Housing Group on this 100 per cent affordable development which will not only meet the housing needs of the community but create beautiful green spaces which blend with the local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're excited to be a part of Northampton's growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will contribute to the unique character of the area as well as releasing over £700,000 of investment in local services to create a thriving and sustainable community.”

All the new homes are being manufactured off site using open panel timber frames from the Vistry Works East Midlands factory in Bardon, Leicestershire.

Platform Housing Group owns and manages almost 50,000 homes across the Midlands, with a portfolio that includes social and affordable rent and shared ownership houses.