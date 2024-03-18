Woodford motocross event cancelled at last minute after rain leaves vehicles bogged down
Yesterday’s (Sunday) Woodford classic motorcycle scramble was cancelled on the day because overnight rain had resulted in the car park and paddock becoming too wet to access.
The motocross season opener at the track near J12 of the A14 had been planned with the colour, glory and noise of yesteryear from machines from the 1950s to the 1980s.
But with vehicles becoming bogged down organisers say they had to make the disappointing decision to cancel the event at the last minute.
“We had no alternative but to cancel,” said the organising Northampton Classic Club’s clerk of the course Colin Hill.
“Vehicles were getting bogged down, one down to its axles. We apologise to all riders and spectators, but it was just impossible to get vehicles into the paddock.
“We were really looking forward to this season opener which should have celebrated the tenth anniversary of the club holding events at Woodford. Riders had travelled to the event from Yorkshire, Northumberland, Lancashire, Wales and the South West. It was terribly disappointing to have to call the event off. We will be looking at a possible alternative date.”