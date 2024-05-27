Woodford man's plants fundraiser for NHS continues to grow as it passes £30,000 mark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A green-fingered Woodford man has now raised an incredible £30,000 for the NHS by selling plants outside his house.

David Woods set up a daily stall during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 in Thrapston Road, originally hoping it would bring in £2,500 for NHS Charities Together.

Four years later he’s still going strong, offering flowers, vegetables, bulbs and more as well as entertaining his social media followers with live broadcasts, TikTok videos, photo challenges and providing tips and advice.

Now David’s fundraiser has passed the £30,000 mark through money donated online and in cash at his stall – and he’s got his sights on £50,000 next.

David Woods has raised £30,000 for the NHS

The retired NHS worker said: “I am getting the best of both worlds.

"I’m doing what I love doing, gardening, which keeps me active and helps with my own health, knowing at the same time I am helping the community and improving the health of many others by helping the NHS.”

David has multiple sclerosis and tends to plants to keep himself active. He began selling them in April 2020 and his efforts have also seen him named as both a Rose of Northamptonshire and the East Midlands neighbour of the year.

To celebrate passing the £30,000 milestone on May 10, David presented a customer with a certificate and a large lily pot.