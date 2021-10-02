Woodford fire under control as evacuated residents allowed back home

A fire in a Woodford workshop that led to the evacuation of homes in and near Mill Road has been brought under control and extinguished.

Emergency services had been called to the scene of a fire with residents being asked to leave their homes with a cordon put around the area.

Fire crews had been tackling the blaze with some residents being evacuated and roads nearby closed.

Fire fighters were called to Woodford

Police officers and firefighters were called to the scene just before 2pm on Saturday to the premises.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "We’re pleased to confirm that the workshop fire in Mill Road, Woodford has now been brought under control and extinguished.