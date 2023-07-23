It’s been around for 102 years – and still going strong

Charles Wicksteed was a playground pioneer, and put fun at the heart of all his endeavours.

His lasting legacy, Wicksteed Park, still welcomes thousands of visitors every year more than 100 years on from when it was founded.

Many of the rides at the Kettering park were the first of their kind and the water chute is the oldest remaining log flume of its type.

So if you’re planning a trip to the park this summer, take a look at these old pictures from the archives to see how generations before you enjoyed summer at wonderful Wicksteed.

1 . Wonderful Wicksteed Park The water chute, which opened in 1926, pictured here in the 1980s. Photo: ET Pictures (Archive) Photo Sales

2 . Wonderful Wicksteed Park The Monorail pictured in 1997 Photo: ET Pictures (Archive) Photo Sales

3 . Wonderful Wicksteed Park The Mississippi Queen paddle steamer pictured in January 1975 Photo: ET Pictures (Archive) Photo Sales

4 . Wonderful Wicksteed Park Chayenne kicks off the 1997 season at Wicksteed Park Photo: ET Pictures (Archive) Photo Sales

