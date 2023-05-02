Tributes have been paid to The Duchess of Buccleuch and Queensberry who has died after a short illness on Sunday, April 30.

Her husband Richard, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch, and his family announced the duchess’ death with ‘great sadness’ – she was 68-years-old.

Mother-of-four and grandmother to 11, she was born Lady Elizabeth Kerr, her father was the 12th Marquess of Lothian with deep roots in Scotland.

Elizabeth Scott, The Duchess of Buccleuch and Queensberry

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, said: “The Duke of Buccleuch and his family have announced that, very sadly, on Sunday morning the Duchess died after a short illness following an operation.

“The Duchess was the most wonderful, life enhancing spirit and our hearts go out to the family as they come to terms with their loss.”

A statement from the family said: “The Duke of Buccleuch and his family with great sadness announce the death of the Duchess of Buccleuch and Queensberry.”

After graduating from the London School of Economics, with a BSc in Sociology, she worked for BBC Radio 4’s Kaleidoscope programme and then, after her marriage in 1981, for the newly established local BBC radio station, Radio Solway, in Dumfriesshire.

Kettering, St Peter and St Paul Memorial Service for John, 9th Duke of Buccleuch. Guests arrive at the service Rev Dominic Barrington greets the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester April 2008

She was inspired to found the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, a leading literary award in the UK for which she was a judge.

Her vision led to the establishment in 2015 of the Young Walter Scott Prize to encourage young people to explore both history and writing. The Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch were patrons of the prize.

The Duchess was also involved in many cultural organisations, as chairman of Scottish Ballet and the Heritage Education Trust, as a trustee of the National Museums of Scotland and subsequently a Trustee of the British Museum.

As well as owning Boughton House and its estate near Kettering, the couple also owned Drumlanrig Castle, Dalkeith Palace, Eildon Hall in the Scottish Borders and Bowhill House.