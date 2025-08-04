Women's bags taken from Wellingborough town centre street by man on bike

Bags belonging to two women have been snatched by a man on a bike in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The two women were in Great Park Street at about 5.30am on Saturday, August 3, when they left their bags momentarily unattended.

When they went to pick them back up the black leather handbag and the black tote bag had been taken.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 25000452419.”