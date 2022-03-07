Women in Corby unite for vigil to mark International Women's Day

Danielle Stone, Insia Ishaji and Shelly Ullah will be speaking at the event

The women of Corby are holding a day packed with special events tomorrow (Tuesday, March 8) to mark International Women's Day 2022.

Speeches, walks of solidarity through dark areas, and crafts are all on offer as part of the day to celebrate the women of the town.

The group has been offered the use of the former Roman Originals store in Corporation Street which will be open from 10am for anyone who wants to pop in.

There will be an exhibition of artwork and crafts from Corby Community Arts. And a quilt by Corby duo The Eloquent Fold - Phiona Richards and Carole Miles - will be on display.

One of the organisers, Maria Bryan, said: "There'll be some hot drinks and somewhere to sit and we're inviting people to make their own ribbons.

"We'll be creating a Window of Hope in the side window. We want women to come in and write messages of empowerment or hope to inspire other women in our town."

A question and answer session chaired by Northamptonshire Rights of Women will be live-screened in the shop between 1pm and 3pm, where issues discussed will centre around violence against women and girls.

Then from 7pm women from the Reclaim The Night group will arrive at the shop after making their way in groups through dark areas around the town where there will be a candle-lit vigil. The names of all women killed by femicide in the past year will be read to the crowd.

Three local women will also be speaking about their own experiences; Shelly Ullah, Corby's first Muslim taxi driver; community activist and councillor Danielle Stone; and businesswoman and empowering woman advocate Insia Ishaji.

There is free parking in the Oasis car park from 7pm.