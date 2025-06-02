Women hit in face by substance thrown from car in Wellingborough

Witnesses are being sought after two women had a substance thrown into their faces as they walked along a Wellingborough street.

The incident happened at the junction of Victoria Road with Newcomen Road on Friday, May 30, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

A group of three to four people inside a silver car threw a substance out of the window at two women.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses.

Newcomen Road and Victoria Road junction Wellingborough/Google

“Thankfully it was not deemed to be noxious once analysed but it hit both women in the face.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000313974 when passing on any information to make sure if gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”