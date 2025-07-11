Woman with links to Kettering and Corby wanted by Northamptonshire Police

By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
A woman with links to Kettering and Corby is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with the breach of a restraining order.

Officers are appealing for information to help find 40-year-old Amanda Cusick wanted on recall to prison.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Amanda Cusick, aged 40, is wanted in connection with the breach of a restraining order. “Her last known address was in Birmingham, and she has links to Kettering and Corby. “Anyone with information about Cusick’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. “Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/RSiEM and https://orlo.uk/Gc1bv “Please quote the reference number 25000390791 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice