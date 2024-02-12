Woman verbally abused in Kettering shopping street - police hunt man responsible

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman walking through Kettering’s pedestrianised town centre was subjected to a verbal attack by a man shouting abuse at her.

The public order incident took place in Gold Street when a man with a dog verbally abused the woman.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses.

Gold Street, Kettering/National World

A spokesman said: “The incident happened in Gold Street on Monday, February 5, between 10am and 10.15am, when a man shouted abuse at a woman as she walked down the street.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, of a medium-large build, with dark hair. He was wearing a red top, had a large dog on a lead with him and was smoking.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.