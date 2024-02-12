Woman verbally abused in Kettering shopping street - police hunt man responsible
A woman walking through Kettering’s pedestrianised town centre was subjected to a verbal attack by a man shouting abuse at her.
The public order incident took place in Gold Street when a man with a dog verbally abused the woman.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman said: “The incident happened in Gold Street on Monday, February 5, between 10am and 10.15am, when a man shouted abuse at a woman as she walked down the street.
“The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, of a medium-large build, with dark hair. He was wearing a red top, had a large dog on a lead with him and was smoking.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000074691 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”