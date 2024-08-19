Woman threatened and assaulted by man who forced his way into Rushden home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been threatened and assaulted by a man who broke into her home in Rushden.

The man wearing gloves and a balaclava entered the home through a window between 1.45am and 2.20am on Saturday, July 27.

After breaking in, he threatened and assaulted the female occupant leaving her with ‘minor’ facial injuries – and stole money.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The offender, who entered the property via a window and left through the front door, is described as black, about 5ft 9in and of a slim build. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie, black trousers, a black balaclava, and gloves.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have captured anyone fitting the above description on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”