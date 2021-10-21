Woman taken to hospital after Rushden Asda car park assault

A woman was left needing hospital treatment after being punched in the face in a Rushden supermarket car park.

The 22-year-old victim has been in the car park in Rushden's Asda when she was assaulted by a man in the lower parking area off Washbrook Road.

Her attacker is believed to have been seen by another motorist driving a blue Audi in the area on Wednesday, October 20, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 22-year-old woman was assaulted in the Asda car park in Washbrook Road, Rushden.

"The incident happened in the lower parking area on Wednesday, October 20, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, when the woman was punched to the face, sustaining injuries which required hospital treatment.

"The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 5ft 6in, wearing a long, black parka jacket, black shorts and sliders. He spoke with an Indian accent and had short dark hair and unkempt stubble.

"Police officers are aware that a key witness described as a white male driving a blue Audi was in the area at the time and strongly urge him to come forward with any information he may have about the incident."