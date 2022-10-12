A woman from Wellingborough has been left feeling exhausted with David Wilson Homes after buying a property with more than 100 snags including needing to have an exterior wall knocked down.

Nadia Jaworska moved into her property at the Wendel View development, situated just off the A45, back in the summer and says she is yet to have her home in an acceptable condition.

Nadia said: “It's just been a very emotional and exhausting experience, especially as I am currently on chemotherapy and all this stress is not helping.

Nadia's front door

“We moved in the summer and now it's coming towards Christmas. We feel that we have not been able to fully unpack and only using one out of the four bedrooms upstairs as there's outstanding work to be done still.”

The house initially had more than 100 issues, some of the worst of these included:

Dusty carpets - which Nadia believes may have caused her to have an asthma attack for two days - when it was then cleaned it was left soaking wet and has now shrunk.

Wrong electrics in the garage - meaning Nadia was not able to charge her car, which she needs to get to work.

The front door handle is rusty and difficult to lock.

A kitchen that was out of use for a very long time due to multiple issues, and more.

They’ve even had to have an exterior wall knocked down, as it was not built straight.

A spokesman for David Wilson Homes South Midlands said: “We are sorry that a customer at our Wendel View development has raised issues with her home, especially after receiving excellent feedback from other residents.

“As a five star housebuilder customer satisfaction is an absolute priority for us and we are working closely with the customer to resolve the issues, including addressing any defects in the kitchen and replacing the carpets. We will remain in regular contact with them to discuss any outstanding issues.”

Since the Northants Telegraph contacted David Wilson Homes, the inspections manager has been out to look at the outstanding issues. Nadia’s been told he will be booking people to carry out the work.

