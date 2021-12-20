Woman punched several times to the head in Corby Old Village assault
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning
A female taxi passenger was punched several times after an altercation in a taxi outside a popular Corby Old Village pub on Sunday (December 19).
The woman was punched in the head as she sat in the car outside the Village Inn in Lloyds Road.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police are seeking witnesses to the assault, that took place between 1.30am and 2am.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted at a pub in Lloyds Road, Corby.
"The incident happened on Sunday, December 19, between 1.30am and 2am, when an altercation between a man and woman in a taxi outside the Village Inn resulted in the man punching the woman several times to the head.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000736941."
A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.