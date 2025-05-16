Woman on mobility scooter has cash stolen by four men in Corby robbery

Four men robbed a woman on a mobility scooter on the footpath in Corby.

The woman was attacked by four unknown men and robbed in Corby between 1pm and 1.15pm on the path between Westcott Way and Jubilee Avenue, Corby on Wednesday (May 14). She was made to hand over cash before the men made off in the direction of the Beanfield estate.

Police describe the four suspects as ‘men of Indian appearance.’

A Northants Police spokesman said: “One had short dark hair and a well-trimmed dark beard. He was about 5ft 10in and of a medium build, about 30 years old and wearing a hoodie/jumper and dark trousers with sunglasses tucked into his top.

“The second man had short dark hair and was clean shaven. He was about 5ft 5in, of a skinny build, and in his 20s. The other two men both had dark hair, were clean shaven and were of a medium build.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Those who may have information that could help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000278694.