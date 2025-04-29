Woman knocked to the floor after Corby dog lead incident in woods
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place at about 3pm on Wednesday, April 24, when the woman was walking through woods near Studfall Avenue with her dog, which was on an extendable lead.
When she asked a man walking an off-lead dog to put it on a lead, the man became ‘verbally agitated’ before he approached and nudged the woman, causing her to stumble and fall.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An unknown man and woman, who were not believed to be together, then intervened to separate the dogs and help the woman, with the man walking off with his dog.
“The woman and her dog sustained minor injuries that did not require medical assessment.
“The man involved is described as an older white man, with long grey hair and a beard, with unkempt clothing. His dog is described as a fox-coloured mixed breed.
“Anyone with information about the incident, including the people who stopped to help, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/6vSxE and https://orlo.uk/NcD7B
Quote reference number 25000236863.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.