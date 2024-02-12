Woman injured after shoplifter barges her over in Wellingborough - CCTV appeal
A woman barged into by a shoplifter received injuries to her jaw and back after being shoved out of the way in a Wellingborough Shop.
The incident took place in Gold Street between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, when a man ran from a shop with a basket of goods.
Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about the incident.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident took place between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, when a man ran from the shop in Gold Street, without paying for a basket of items, and barged into a woman at the door. As a result, the woman sustained a jaw injury and severe back pain.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.