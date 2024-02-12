Woman injured after shoplifter barges her over in Wellingborough - CCTV appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman barged into by a shoplifter received injuries to her jaw and back after being shoved out of the way in a Wellingborough Shop.

The incident took place in Gold Street between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, when a man ran from a shop with a basket of goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about the incident.

CCTV image released by Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident took place between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, when a man ran from the shop in Gold Street, without paying for a basket of items, and barged into a woman at the door. As a result, the woman sustained a jaw injury and severe back pain.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”