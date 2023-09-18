Police are appealing for witnesses.

A woman in her 20s from Kettering died in a car crash on Sunday evening near Corby, police have revealed today.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on the A427, Harborough Road, near to the junction with Hermitage Road in Brampton Ash.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Shortly after 11.20pm yesterday (Sunday, September 17), a black MINI Cooper travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough, for reasons unknown left the road and went down an embankment before colliding with a fence and coming to rest in a field.

“Sadly, the front seat passenger, a woman in her 20s from Kettering, died at the scene. The driver - a man in his 30s – sustained minor injuries.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision,” the spokesperson added.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.