Woman in her 20s dies after three-car crash on Corby road

The crash happened on the A6003 close to the Southern Gateway Shell garage

A young woman has died following a road collision in Corby this afternoon (Saturday, March 19).

Police issued a statement this evening confirming the driver's death. Her passenger has also been very seriously injured as well as the driver of one of the other cars.

The air ambulance was called to the scene following the smash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road traffic collision officers said the 24-year-old was travelling along the A6003 close to the Southern Gateway roundabout when her vehicle was involved in a three-car collision at about 2.10pm.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro vehicle travelling towards Corby and a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second Vauxhall died as a result of the collision while a male passenger in the same car, as well as the male driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, have been taken to the University of Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital with what have been described as life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Mitsubishi, along with a boy passenger, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The victim is the second young woman to die on North Northants in two days after a 20-year-old woman died in the early hours of yesterday on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds.