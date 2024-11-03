Woman in 70s seriously injured after after car crashes near Wicksteed Park in Kettering

A woman in her 70s has been seriously injured after after her car crashed near Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

The incident took place at about 2.10pm on Friday, November 1, when the driver of a black KIA Sportage car crashed into the traffic barrier at the junction of Windmill Avenue and Barton Road.

Officers from Northants Police are asking witnesses to contact them.

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “At about 2.10pm on Friday, November 1, the driver of a black KIA Sportage car, for reasons yet known, collided with the traffic barrier at the junction with Barton Road.

“The driver – a woman in her 70s – was taken to Kettering General Hospital with serious injuries.

“Windmill Avenue and Barton Road are busy roads in Kettering, and officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000654590 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”