A woman who was the passenger in a car has sadly died following a crash at a countryside crossroads close to Pytchley, Orlingbury and Broughton.

Northants Police has appealed to witnesses who may have seen the the road traffic collision close to Pytchley at about 10.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 29).

The woman in her 40s was a passenger in a black Mercedes 220E limousine-type vehicle that collided with a black Citroen DS3 car. A nine-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 53-year-old man from Sandy in Bedfordshire and a 22-year-old man from Wellingborough have been arrested in connection with this incident. Both remain in police custody.

Pytchley crossroads looking from Broughton Road/National World

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “At about 10.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 29), the driver of a black Mercedes 220E limousine type vehicle and the driver of a black Citroen DS3 car collided at the crossroad junction with Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road.

“As a result of the collision, a woman in her 40s sadly died and a nine-year-old girl was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Both were passengers in the Mercedes.

“Four other passengers from the Mercedes – an adult and three children – were taken to hospital for minor injuries along with two passengers - adult and child - from the Citroen.”

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000445341 when providing any information.