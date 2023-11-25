Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Witnesses are being sought after a fatal crash involving three cars on the A509, between Wollaston and Bozeat, yesterday evening (Friday, November 24).

The incident took place at about 6.30pm when a Ford Ranger pickup travelling towards Bozeat collided with a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen C1 car, both travelling in the opposite direction towards Wollaston.

Sadly the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 6.30pm, the driver of a black Ford Ranger pickup travelling southbound towards Bozeat collided with the driver of a silver Ford Mondeo car and then the driver of a red Citroen C1 car, both travelling in the opposite direction towards Wollaston.

“As a result, both the Mondeo and Citroen left the road and collided with hedgerows. Sadly, the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the actual collision or of any of the vehicles travelling on the A509 prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000727871 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.