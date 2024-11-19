Woman driver attacked by men on bikes with balaclavas who were in the middle of Kettering road
The incident happened at the junction of Laburnum Crescent and Orchard Crescent between 2.20pm and 3pm on Monday, October 26.
A female motorist had been attempting to use the junction and ‘beeped’ at two people who were in the middle of the road.
Both later caught up with her car and kicked it, before using a weapon to smash a window and attack her.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The suspects were wearing black, had balaclavas on and were on bicycles. One wore black trainers and the other wore white trainers.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000643169 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”