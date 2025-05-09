Woman bitten on ear and arm by 'large growling dog' in Wellingborough village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman bitten by a dog on her ear and her arm required medical treatment after the incident in Little Harrowden.

Police officers are appealing for the owners of the dog – believed to be a Doberman or Rottweiler – to come forward.

The incident took place between 10am and 12.30pm on Sunday, April 6, when the woman was walking her dog in a field, off Hardwick Road, when a large dog ran up to her growling.

It jumped up her and bit her on the ear and arm, leaving her requiring stitches.

Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden /Google

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the man and woman who were with the dog, which is believed to be either a Doberman or Rottweiler breed.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000199468 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”