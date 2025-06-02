Woman bitten and injured by 'Shih Tzu' dog near Kettering supermarket road crossing
The incident happened in Rockingham Road, near to Sainsburys and the pedestrian crossing, on Wednesday, May 28, at about 7pm.
A woman was walking a small dog, similar to a Shih Tzu, and it bit the female pedestrian causing her injuries.
Northants Police’s spokeswoman said: “The owner of the dog was of Asian appearance, aged 40-50, about 5ft 2in, of a slim build, with short dark hair and wearing blue or grey clothing.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote the reference number 25000310162 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”