Woman bitten and injured by 'Shih Tzu' dog near Kettering supermarket road crossing

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:02 BST

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a dog bite incident in Kettering.

The incident happened in Rockingham Road, near to Sainsburys and the pedestrian crossing, on Wednesday, May 28, at about 7pm.

A woman was walking a small dog, similar to a Shih Tzu, and it bit the female pedestrian causing her injuries.

Northants Police’s spokeswoman said: “The owner of the dog was of Asian appearance, aged 40-50, about 5ft 2in, of a slim build, with short dark hair and wearing blue or grey clothing.

Rockingham Road, Kettering /Google
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote the reference number 25000310162 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

