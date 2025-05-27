Woman assaults B&M staff in robbery at Wellingborough discount store - CCTV police appeal
Police are investigating the incident which happened at the store in Victoria Park, Wellingborough between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 10.
The woman assaulted a member of staff after she attempted to leave B&M without making payment.
The items were later recovered, however police are asking people who may be able to identify the woman captured by CCTV to help with their investigation.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Officers would also like to hear from the woman pictured, or anyone who may have information which could help identify her.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Those who are able to help are asked by police to quote incident number 25000270529 when providing any information.