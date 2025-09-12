Woman assaulted with ‘a stick and vape’ in Corby by three women and left with a facial injury

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted ‘with a stick and vape.’

A woman was assaulted in Highbrook in Corby on Thursday July 17.

An ‘altercation’ involving up to four women took place between 6pm and 10pm, where a woman in her 30s sustained a facial injury and bruising after being struck with a stick and vape.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist in identifying the offenders.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Police say they have a ‘brief’ description of the three women they believe to be the offenders, all of whom were all white women and of a slim build. Police say two were aged in their late teens to early 20s, and one had dark-coloured hair.

One wore a light coloured top and brown leggings and another a tight brown playsuit.

Those with information that could help police are asked to quote incident number 25000419616.