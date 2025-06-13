Woman assaulted in Kettering on town estate - witness appeal for van men who helped
Police officers investigating an assault in Hodge Way, Kettering are appealing for the two men to come forward.
A 54-year-old Corby man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on conditional bail with enquiries continuing.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 9am on Wednesday, June 11, a man and a woman had a physical altercation in Hodge Way.
“Two men in a van intervened to help the woman, and officers would like to speak to them both as witnesses.
“If this was you, or you know who it was who stopped to help, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/cVFuG and https://orlo.uk/8n0D7
Please quote the reference number 25000339425 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.
