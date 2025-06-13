Woman assaulted in Kettering on town estate - witness appeal for van men who helped

By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman who was being assaulted in a Kettering street were helped by two men in a van.

Police officers investigating an assault in Hodge Way, Kettering are appealing for the two men to come forward.

A 54-year-old Corby man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on conditional bail with enquiries continuing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 9am on Wednesday, June 11, a man and a woman had a physical altercation in Hodge Way.

Hodge Way, Kettering /Googleplaceholder image
Hodge Way, Kettering /Google

“Two men in a van intervened to help the woman, and officers would like to speak to them both as witnesses.

“If this was you, or you know who it was who stopped to help, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/cVFuG and https://orlo.uk/8n0D7

Please quote the reference number 25000339425 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

Related topics:KetteringCorby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice