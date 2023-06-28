A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in Corby.

Firefighters were called to reports of a residential fire in Blenheim Walk, Corby just after 11pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 27).

On arrival, they found the first and second floor of a three-storey building well alight. In total four fire appliances attended the incident with two crews remaining at the scene until close to 3am.

The scene of the fire, this morning

Detectives from the North Local Policing Area will continue to work alongside fire service colleagues to establish the cause of the fire and are appealing for anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with their investigation, to get in touch.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 1695558.

“Please quote incident number 23000396046 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.