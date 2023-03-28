News you can trust since 1897
Woman arrested after Rushden car crash in Irchester Road

The incident took place yesterday (Monday)

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:06 BST

A woman has been arrested at the scene of a crash in Rushden that took place yesterday (Monday, March 27).

Police officers closed the road after the collision between two cars – a black Peugeot and a blue Vauxhall.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened in Irchester Road yesterday at about 9am and involved a black Peugeot 407 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland.

“No-one was seriously injured but a 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”