A woman has been arrested at the scene of a crash in Rushden that took place yesterday (Monday, March 27).

Police officers closed the road after the collision between two cars – a black Peugeot and a blue Vauxhall.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened in Irchester Road yesterday at about 9am and involved a black Peugeot 407 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland.

Police