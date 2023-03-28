Woman arrested after Rushden car crash in Irchester Road
The incident took place yesterday (Monday)
A woman has been arrested at the scene of a crash in Rushden that took place yesterday (Monday, March 27).
Police officers closed the road after the collision between two cars – a black Peugeot and a blue Vauxhall.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened in Irchester Road yesterday at about 9am and involved a black Peugeot 407 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland.
“No-one was seriously injured but a 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”