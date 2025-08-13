Woman and two children taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch on Northants-Beds-Cambs border

The Three Shires Stone at Covington /Google

A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into ditch on the Northants-Beds-Cambs border near Hargrave.

Emergency services were called just after 4.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 12) to the B645 close to the Three Shires Stone at Covington.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.13pm yesterday with reports that a car had gone into a ditch on the B645 at Covington.

"Officers and paramedics attended and the occupants of the car, a woman and two children, were taken to hospital as a precaution but were not thought to be seriously injured.”