Woman and two children taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch on Northants-Beds-Cambs border

By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:34 BST
The Three Shires Stone at Covington /Googleplaceholder image
The Three Shires Stone at Covington /Google
A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into ditch on the Northants-Beds-Cambs border near Hargrave.

Emergency services were called just after 4.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 12) to the B645 close to the Three Shires Stone at Covington.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.13pm yesterday with reports that a car had gone into a ditch on the B645 at Covington.

"Officers and paramedics attended and the occupants of the car, a woman and two children, were taken to hospital as a precaution but were not thought to be seriously injured.”

Related topics:Cambridgeshire PoliceEmergency services
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice