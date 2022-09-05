Woman and child die after car found submerged in pond near Northamptonshire border

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman and a child have died after a car was found submerged in a pond near Oundle on Saturday, September 3.

Emergency services were called to the pond off the Old Oundle Road near to RAF Wittering after a car was spotted in the water.

At about 6.20pm police were told that a blue Ford Focus could be seen in the pond.

The pond in Old Oundle Road where the car was diecovered

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and the woman and child were removed from the vehicle.

"The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while the woman died at the scene.

“It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.”

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle go into the water, or has relevant dashcam footage, should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 414 of 3 September.