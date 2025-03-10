Woman, 47, arrested after allegedly assaulting two men, racial abuse and assaulting a police officer in Kettering town centre

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following reports of a racially-motivated public order incident in Kettering town centre yesterday (Sunday, March 9).

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in Sheep Street.

Police had been called to the area at about 2pm following reports that a woman had allegedly assaulted two men who had challenged her after she had reportedly abused a group of black children and a black woman.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who witnessed this incident in High Street at about 2pm should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 294 of 09/03/2025.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice