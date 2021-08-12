Wollaston villagers ready to cheer on Paralympian Maisie Summers-Newton

Residents of a Wellingborough village are preparing to support their hometown hero in her bid to become the next Paralympic golden girl.

Wollaston super swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has flown out to Tokyo and her friends and neighbours have planned a community show of support.

To cheer on the 19-year-old former Wollaston School pupil to the top of the podium, homes, schools, businesses and public buildings will be festooned with flags bunting and lights.

Maisie Summers-Newton from Wollaston - British Swimming

Organiser Moira Roche-King of the Wollaston and Bozeat is Kind Facebook group said: "Wollaston's own, Maisie, has now arrived safely in Tokyo and is busy preparing for her races.

"We are asking all homes to put up bunting, flags or lights to show support for Maisie."

Key areas in the village will be decorated with home-made bunting and Wollaston Library is hosting a display.

To keep on Maisie's progress, The Hill Social Club in High Street have offered to host a 'watch party' for each of the finals in Maisie's events.

Maisie Summers-Newton in action

Lindsay Alvis chairman of Wollaston Parish Council said: "It's really great that someone from the village is going to be at this event.

"She has everyone's best wishes and the community is going big to support her.

"We hope she brings back gold to the village - we are so proud of her and so excited."

The Wollaston and Bozeat is Kind group will also be working with Maisie's family and Wollaston Parish Council to arrange the purchase of a commemorative tree paid for by fundraising.

Maisie marked her European Para Swimming Championships debut in 2018 making four trips to the podium, including three golds - the SM6 200m Individual Medley, the SB6 100m Breaststroke and Women's 34pt 4x100m Medley Relay events, the latter in a world record time.

Coached at Northampton Swimming Club by Andy Sharp and Jacquie Marshall her main event is 100m breaststroke in which she is world champion.

Born with achondroplasia, she was inspired to try the sport after watching British swimmer Ellie Simmonds compete at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.