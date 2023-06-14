300 students and members of the public from Wollaston School are invited to hear a testimony from a holocaust survivor on July 12.

The 90-minute session will have Hannah Lewis MBE speak about her experiences before, during and after the Nazi occupation of her native Poland.

Philosophy teacher, Simon Hopkins, who is co-ordinating the event, said: “It is a privilege for us to welcome Mrs Lewis to our school.

Wollaston School is hosting an evening in collaboration with the Holocaust Educational Trust

”Her testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced.

"We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for making the visit possible and we hope that by hearing Mrs Lewis’ testimony, it will encourage our students and the public to learn from the lessons of the holocaust and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

Hannah Lewis MBE has a remarkable story to tell, from her upbringing in Włodawa, Poland, to the harrowing details of her family being forcibly marched to a labour camp in Adampol.

The evening is in partnership with the Holocaust Educational Trust, which was founded in 1988 to raise awareness of the holocaust and give it ‘a permanent place in our nation’s collective memory.’

Hannah Lewis’ talk will be followed by a question and answer session, enabling students to better understand the nature of the holocaust and to explore and understand its lessons in more depth.

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities, about the holocaust.

“There can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor.

"Hannah Lewis’ story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing her testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead.”

She added: “At the trust, we impart the history of the holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”