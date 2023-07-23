Staff and pupils of Wollaston School have been celebrating their latest Ofsted report that graded the academy ‘good’ across all areas.

The school’s core values of ‘kindness, community and ambition’ were seen by inspectors throughout the school.

Leaders were praised for having high expectations of pupils ‘most’ of who ‘work hard, behave well and display positive attitudes towards their learning’.

Wollaston School is managed by the Nene Valley Partnership

Headteacher Simon Anderson said: “We are incredibly proud of our educational provision at Wollaston School and are delighted that Ofsted has recognised our many strengths. This is a testament to our students and staff who demonstrate kindness, community spirit and ambition on a daily basis and make Wollaston such a welcoming school where all students are supported to achieve great outcomes.

"I am thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the work we have accomplished to date, and we will continue to work with dedication and commitment to ensure all our students continue to flourish and thrive.”

Inspectors found that pupils benefit from both a ‘well-planned curriculum’ and ‘positive relationships’ with their teachers.

It said: “Pupils and students in the sixth form are polite and respectful. The ethos of the school is inclusive. All pupils know that any form of discrimination, derogatory language or bullying is not acceptable. Pupils benefit from strong pastoral care. They feel safe in school. “

Pupil leadership roles were also praised allowing them to be ambassadors for ‘diversity, learning, well-being and the community’.

Inspectors found leaders were aware that some aspects of the curriculum need further refinement including assessment processes. They also found that some pupils with SEND were not supported ‘well enough’.

CEO of the Nene Valley Partnership that manages Wollaston School James Birkett said: “This is the first Ofsted inspection of a Nene Valley Partnership School, and it is clear that the team have recognised the warmth, aspiration and teamwork which so characterises every aspect of life at Wollaston School.

"As a multi-academy trust we are committed to supporting our schools to achieve excellence in education and all members of the Wollaston School Community should be proud of the work that they do, day in, day out, to ensure that our young people achieve such wonderful outcomes.”