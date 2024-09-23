Wollaston School closed for five year groups due to 'excessive damage' and flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wollaston Secondary School has been forced to close following excessive damage and flooding as a result of the weekend’s storms.

The closure of the school to all year groups except years 11 and 13 comes after an amber weather warning was issued by the met office, as more rain is on forecast for today (Monday September 23).

A Facebook post states: “Due to flooding and excessive damage the school will be closed today to the following year groups: Year 7, Year 8, Year 9, Year 10 and Year 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We apologise for the late notice, we have been assessing the damage following another stormy night.

Wollaston School is closed to all years except year 11 and 13 today (September 23)

“Year 11 and 13 should attend as normal.”

The recent bad weather has caused events across the county to be cancelled, though the rain in Wollaston is set to ease off into tomorrow.

The school has been contacted for comment.