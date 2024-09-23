Wollaston School closed for five year groups due to 'excessive damage' and flooding
The closure of the school to all year groups except years 11 and 13 comes after an amber weather warning was issued by the met office, as more rain is on forecast for today (Monday September 23).
A Facebook post states: “Due to flooding and excessive damage the school will be closed today to the following year groups: Year 7, Year 8, Year 9, Year 10 and Year 12.
“We apologise for the late notice, we have been assessing the damage following another stormy night.
“Year 11 and 13 should attend as normal.”
The recent bad weather has caused events across the county to be cancelled, though the rain in Wollaston is set to ease off into tomorrow.
The school has been contacted for comment.
