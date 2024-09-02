Wollaston golden girl Maisie Summers-Newton 'so happy' to complete Paralympic swimming double-double medal success

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:58 BST
Wollaston’s golden girl Maisie Summers-Newton has completed a golden double-double as she retained her Paralympic titles in Paris.

Maisie Summers-Newton made it back-to-back 200m medley titles, after dominating the 100 metre breaststroke to successfully defend her crown.

The 22-year-old set a new Paralympic and European record of 1:31.30 in the process.

She said: “There was a lot less weight on me for this one. I feel like, in a sense, the medley was passed down to me from Ellie (Simmonds) so there’s a lot of weight on me for that event.

Gold! Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britain celebrates on the podium at the Para Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 / Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Gold! Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britain celebrates on the podium at the Para Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 / Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Gold! Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britain celebrates on the podium at the Para Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 / Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“Breaststroke is my strongest stroke and even though I was going in two seconds faster, I still had those self-doubts.

“Thinking back to when I was watching Ellie at London 2012, never ever did I think I’d come away with four gold medals from two Paralympic Games and to do it in front of my family, I’m so happy.”

Simmonds has offered Summers-Newton plenty of support throughout the Games as she continues her legacy in the S6 class.

She said: “Ellie will always have my heart. She’s an icon for me and she messaged me before the race saying, ‘you’ve got this, you can do it.’

Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the Para Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Final/ Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the Para Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Final/ Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Maisie Summers-Newton of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the Para Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Final/ Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“Just having that support from her, she went to four Paralympic Games, so she knows a lot more than me and it’s a comfort blanket in a sense.”

Elsewhere, Desborough’s Bruce Dee broke the British record to finish sixth in the 100m breaststroke.

He said: “I’m very happy, I couldn’t be more chuffed. I’ve just tried to enjoy the games. It’s been a new experience for me, and I hope I can use this to propel forwards.”

