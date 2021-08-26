Wollaston family's pride as golden girl Maisie swims to Paralympic glory

A teenage swimming sensation from Wollaston swam into the world record books and bagged herself a gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo in a thrilling SM6 200m individual medley final this morning (Thursday).

Maisie Summers-Newton was cheered on by her home village with 'watch' parties taking place at the family home and The Hill village club, all festooned with bunting and flags in support of the athlete.

Mum Laura, sisters Pia and Boe and grandad Jeff gathered with family members and friends at their Wollaston home to watch Maisie fulfil her childhood dream.

Laura said: "It's all a little surreal. We just wanted her to do the best she could. We didn't want her to feel the pressure. She's done well - it's absolutely amazing.

"The whole village has got behind her."

Sister Pia,15, who also swims at Northampton Swimming Club and hopes to swim for Team GB, watched her sister swim to victory.

She said: "I was just screaming - it's amazing.

"I don't know anyone who deserves this more than Maisie. I'm so proud. She has worked so hard and seeing her train has inspired me now.

"Without our grandad she wouldn't be here. He stopped his life for her - every morning and evening. He helped her with funding before she had any. He's amazing."

Dedicated 'swimming parent' grandad Jeff Summers was the one who drove Maisie every morning to training with a 4am start most days.

But he said he doesn't take any credit for Maisie's success.

He said: "The reason why she won is because of her commitment. As swimming parents we do it willingly. It's her going above and beyond. I couldn't imagine what it's like for her. She hasn't had a life since she was 12. She's done really well and deserves the credit.

"I'm chuffed to bits, Maisie earnt that and she deserves it. Her personality is lovely and she enjoys what she's doing."

Villagers gathered at the The Hill social club anxiously watched the final as swimming ace Maisie held off Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, hitting the front halfway through the race.

Toasting the teenager's victory with tea and biscuits were members of the community, bursting with pride at the winning performance by the homegrown hero.

Maisie's Year 7 PE teacher John Tunnicliff taught the Paralympian gymnastics when he worked at Wollaston School. He said: "It's emotional to see her and I'm proud beyond words."

Wollaston parish councillor Callum Boddington, 21, was also at school with Maisie. He said: "It's a massive achievement. To get from a small village to represent the UK it's fantastic. We'll start organising the homecoming party now."

Watch parties will be held for Maisie's next two events at the Hill, on Saturday and next Thursday.

Terri Knowles, bar manager, says that everyone is welcome to come along and watch. She said: "I'm chuffed to bits. I nearly knocked someone off their chair. I was so excited.

"We are all so proud of her. She's one of us - born, bred and schooled here. There's bunting everywhere and we're all supporting her."