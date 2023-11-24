Wollaston-based chemical firm Scott Bader scoops business culture award

Scott Bader at the Business Culture Awards 2023/Scott Bader

Global chemicals group Scott Bader has scooped a prize at the Business Culture Awards 2023.

They won ‘Best Employee Voice Initiative - Small to Medium Organisation’ at a glitzy ceremony in London last week.

The Business Culture Awards featured an impressive line-up of nominees including industry giants such as Lloyds Banking Group, the Alzheimer's Society, BT and Currys.

Scott Bader chief executive officer Kevin Matthews said: “This award is a significant milestone for Scott Bader in a crucial year that saw the re-evaluation of our company's governance and structure.

"It's particularly gratifying to be recognised beyond the employee-owned community and the chemicals industry, and this acknowledgment emphasises our commitment to creating a more inclusive, equitable, and democratic way of doing business.”

Scott Bader's unique structure began when its founder, Ernest Bader, gifted the company to colleagues in 1951. He became one of the very first adopters of the employee-owned model in the UK. The company continues to uphold this tradition, ‘fostering a culture that values the input of every individual and promotes a sense of accountability and inclusivity’.

A spokesman for Scott Bader said: “Judged by esteemed leaders in HR and business, the award is a reflection of the hard work that went into a two-year internal communications programme that culminated in Scott Bader changing its governance and structure - empowering its colleagues to further leverage their ownership status.”