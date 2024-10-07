Witnesses sought after pedestrian – a man in his 20s – seriously injured in A43 collision near Kettering
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision between the driver of a white Ford Mondeo car and a pedestrian occurred on the northbound carriageway between Rockingham Road and junction 7 of the A14 at about 6.15am today (Monday, October 7).
A police spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the dual carriageway would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000597340 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”