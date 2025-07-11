Witness appeal for 'man with a brown mullet' after Proc Day brawl in Rothwell Conservative Club garden
A man was punched in the face during the incident on Monday, June 16, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when an altercation took place between a number of people in the garden of the Conservative Club in Market Hill.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the assault – that took place on the town’s Proc Day – to call Northamptonshire Police.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The offender is described as a white man with a brown mullet and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was in company with a white woman, with long blonde curly hair and wearing brown shorts and a brown top.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000349858 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”