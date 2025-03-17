Witness appeal following sexual assault of teenage girl near Kettering Co-op

Witnesses have been asked to come forward following the sexual assault of teenage girl in London Road, Kettering.

On Tuesday, March 11, the teenager was near the Co-op in London Road, when a man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, sexually assaulted the girl.

Described as a black male, between 5ft 8 and 10in, of slim build with a short moustache and stubble, the man approached the teenager between 3.55pm and 4.15pm.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: "Did you see someone behaving inappropriately towards a teenager at the junction of London Road and Boddington Road in Kettering on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 11?

“Between 3.55pm and 4.15pm, a male approached a teenage girl, near to the Co-op, and kissed her before going on to inappropriately touching her without her consent.

“The offender was a black male, aged in his late teens to early 20s, between 5ft 8 and 10in, of a slim build with a short moustache and stubble. He spoke with a Kettering accent and was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, black joggers and a pair of white trainers.

“London Road is a busy route with both traffic and pedestrians and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by this male in a similar manner or who may have seen someone fitting the above description acting inappropriately.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the man or any part of the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 25000144777 when providing any information.