Witness appeal after theft of stolen horsebox from Earls Barton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of theft in Northampton Road, Earls Barton.

The incident happened between 8pm on Monday, June 23, and 7am on Tuesday, June 24, when the unknown offender/s cut through two gates and stole an Ifor Williams 510 horse trailer.

Witnesses, anyone who has seen the trailer (pictured), or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000366215 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person quickly.