Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a passenger suffered a serious assault on a bus in Kettering.

At around 5.05pm on Saturday, October 26, a man was assaulted by another man on the number 18 Stagecoach bus as it travelled from Market Harborough to Kettering.

A police spokesman said: “The victim suffered a serious facial injury in the assault, before the other man got off the bus in Rothwell Road, Kettering.

"Officers are appealing for anyone on the bus who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

A 38-year-old man from Corby has been arrested, but released on bail following the incident

Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000639717 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

The force spokesman added that a 38-year-old Corby man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.