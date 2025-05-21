Witness appeal after indecent exposure near the A43 between Northampton and Kettering
At around 7am on Monday (May 19), Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man was exposing himself beside a vehicle on Sywell Road between Holcot and the A43 roundabout.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who could assist with their enquiries, including anyone who may have dash-cam footage.
"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information
Please quote the reference number 25000288646 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.
A 32-year-old man from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and driving offences, and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.