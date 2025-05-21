Witness appeal after indecent exposure near the A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Detectives investigating an incident of indecent exposure near the A43 are appealing for witnesses.

At around 7am on Monday (May 19), Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man was exposing himself beside a vehicle on Sywell Road between Holcot and the A43 roundabout.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who could assist with their enquiries, including anyone who may have dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The A43 roundabout near Holcot

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000288646 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

A 32-year-old man from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and driving offences, and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.