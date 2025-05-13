Witness appeal after indecent exposure in 'busy area of Corby'

Police are asking for witnesses to an indecent exposure in Gainsborough Road, Corby on Saturday, May 10.

On Saturday between 12.30pm and 12.50pm, a man was seen acting inappropriately near to the Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby, and indecently exposed himself.

Police describe the man as black, aged in his mid-20s, about 5ft 11in, of a slim build with short hair. They say he was wearing grey Puma tracksuit bottoms, white and red trainers and a navy nylon tracksuit top.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “This is a busy area of Corby, and detectives investigating would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the man acting inappropriately or captured the incident on dash-cam footage.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and we take reports of this nature very seriously. Anyone who can help identify this man is urged to get in touch.”

Police are asking people who may have any information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.