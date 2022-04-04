Witness appeal after Corby crash where vehicle drove off
The crash took place at the junction of Rockingham Road and Occupation Road
Witnesses to a crash in Rockingham Road, Corby, have been urged to call police after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a collision.
A black Ford Mondeo and a blue VW Polo crashed at the roundabout at the junction of Occupation Road.
After the crash, that took place at about 5.05pm on Friday, April 1, the the VW Polo drove off down Occupation Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a fail-to-stop collision in Rockingham Road, Corby.
“The incident happened at the junction with Occupation Road on Friday, April 1, at about 5.05pm, when a collision occurred between a black Ford Mondeo and a 2004 plate blue VW Polo.
“The Polo failed to stop at the scene and drove away along Occupation Road.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000185941.”