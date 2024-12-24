Winners of Rushden town centre hamper hunt announced at annual Christmas party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden’s festive hamper hunt has drawn to a close, with two winners handed their prize for emerging victorious.

Gary Bersey and Jan Bonner were announced as the winners of Rushden’s Christmas Hamper Hunt, which took place throughout December, and will now receive luxury hampers filled with items purchased from High Street shops.

Town mayor, Cllr David Coleman, said: "The High Street Christmas Hamper Competition is a wonderful way to bring the community together and showcase the incredible offerings of our local traders.

"Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to everyone who participated. We hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Christmas Hamper Hunt winners Gary Bersey and Jan Bonner

The mayor presented the two winners of the Rushden High Street Christmas Hamper Competition with their prizes on Friday, December 20 at a presentation in Rushden Hall during the 'Friends of Rushden Hall' Christmas party.